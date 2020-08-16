172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|accumulate-hero-motocorp-target-of-rs-3070-east-india-securities-5709201.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Last Updated : Aug 16, 2020 09:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Hero MotoCorp; target of Rs 3070: East India Securities

East India Securities recommended accumulate rating on Hero MotoCorp with a target price of Rs 3070 in its research report dated August 14, 2020.

East India Securitie's report on Hero MotoCorp


Hero’s better than estimated operational performance gives us confidence on its ability to perform better in the uncertain times as well. The company gained market share in recent times due to its undisputed leadership in lower segment motorcycles and unmatched rural reach. The momentum is expected to continue. Green shoots are clearly visible with sustainability of return of demand. Hero’s focus on fast filling white spaces (Premium + Scooters + Exports), along with rural uplift would result in outperformance as compared to the industry in the coming years. LEAP-II program and Project mileage efforts would yield in better margins during recovery period as compared to earlier years. It has showcased its strength of rapidly getting its supply chain back to near normal. We believe Hero MotoCorp is very well positioned for a sustained long-term growth.



Outlook


We maintain our ‘Accumulate’ rating for a target price of Rs 3,070.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 16, 2020 09:11 am

tags #Accumulate #East India Securities #Hero Motocorp #Recommendations

