Accumulate Caplin Point; target of Rs 896: Hem Securities

Hem Securities recommended Accumulate rating on Caplin Point with a target price of Rs 896 in its research report dated December 26, 2021.

December 28, 2021 / 04:21 PM IST
 
 
Hem Securities report on Caplin Point


Total Revenue stood at Rs 312.02 Cr for Q2FY22, registering a growth of 15.6% over Q2FY21. PAT increased by 22.3% to Rs. 76.82 Cr in Q2FY22. Gross Margins improved by 345bps to 58.6% in Q2FY22. Free Cash Flow stood at Rs. 103 Cr for H1FY22. Company receives approval from Brazil’s ANVISA for injectable plant through mutual recognition of US FDA EIR. CRO wing Amaris Clinical completes back-to-back virtual and physical USFDA audits, both with NIL observation.



Outlook


We expect company to deliver topline growth of 20% over next few years. We recommend to ACCUMULATE the stock with price target of Rs. 896.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Accumulate #Caplin Point #Hem Securities #Recommendations
first published: Dec 28, 2021 04:21 pm

