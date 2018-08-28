Stellar Data Recovery aims 25% growth in FY19

Data product firm Stellar Data Recovery today said it is aiming for a 25-percent growth in revenues in the 2018-19 fiscal.

"We are looking at aggressive expansion of reach across the country. We hope to register 25 per cent growth in revenues," Stellar Co-Founder and Director Manoj Dhingra said here.

"We will touch 19,100 pin codes with our channel partners," said Stellar VP (International Business), Sudhanshu Puri.

The company is hoping for healthy growth in the years to come with positive impact of the upcoming Data Protection Bill and e-waste norms.

Stellar Data Recovery clocked a revenue of Rs 55 crore in 2017-18.