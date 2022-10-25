English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup

    What is valuation markdown for startups?

    Investors gauge private firms on their businesses, growth abilities, and macro environment to identify their ‘true’ value

    Nikhil Patwardhan
    Bengaluru / October 25, 2022 / 11:18 AM IST
    Unlike public companies, valuations of private companies do not change on a daily basis as shares of these companies do not change hands daily. So investors regularly gauge private companies on their businesses, growth abilities, and macro environment to identify their ‘true’ value if they were to be sold today. Investors may thus mark down valuations of their portfolio companies internally, if they feel the company would be sold for a smaller amount compared to its valuation as of the last fundraise. The decision to do so may not depend on a single factor and could be a combination of many. For instance, IPO-bound hospitality unicorn Oyo’s valuation was reportedly marked down by its biggest investor--SoftBank--internally by 20 percent even after the company reported positive growth for recent quarters.
    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Nikhil Patwardhan
    Tags: #Funding Winter #Oyo #Oyo valuation markdown #Private equity #Ritesh Agarwal #SoftBank #startups #Unicorns #Valuation markdown #valuation markdowns #venture capital
    first published: Oct 25, 2022 11:18 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.