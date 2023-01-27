English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup

    What are silent layoffs?

    Mansi Verma
    January 27, 2023 / 05:00 PM IST

    Companies across the globe have been laying off employees en masse amid an uncertain macro environment. While many have made the news public, some are taking a quiet approach, also called silent layoffs, to shield themselves from bad press.

    The most common way to do a silent layoff is to give employees 30 days to find a new role at the same company. If the employee can't, they are asked to leave. Companies are calling these moves as ‘restructuring’ instead of ‘layoffs’. According to reports, Meta and Google, among other big tech companies have such policies in place.

    [caption id="attachment_9936781" align="alignnone" width="1200"]Why are companies opting for silent layoffs? Why are companies opting for silent layoffs?[/caption]