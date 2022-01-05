MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us on Moneycontrol 'Future of Mobility', a special virtual panel discussion, presented by Volvo Car India on January 6, 2022 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup

B2B platform Udaan raises $200 million in sale of convertible debt

The convertible notes were oversubscribed two times, and existing investors participated as well. The convertible notes will get converted into equity when Udaan's next fund-raising round happens or when it goes public.

Moneycontrol News
January 05, 2022 / 02:22 PM IST

Business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce platform Udaan has raised $200 million in debt convertible into equity, chief financial officer Aditya Pande said in an email to employees on Wednesday, January 5.

Moneycontrol has seen a copy of the mail. Udaan, which appointed a chief executive officer recently in co-founder Vaibhav Gupta after years of not having one, has raised $250 million in the last few months via debt sales.

The debt raising reflects Udaan's broadening capitalisation strategy, eyeing a stock market listing and beyond, Pande wrote in the letter.

The company, founded in 2016 with the vision of transforming India’s ecosystem, had appointed investment bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to raise funds, Moneycontrol reported earlier.

Udaan said the convertible notes were oversubscribed two times, and that existing investors participated as well. The convertible notes will get converted to equity when Udaan's next fund-raising round happens or when it goes public, and investors will get equity shares at a relative discount.

Close
Udaan last raised equity funding in January 2020, when it was valued at $3.1 billion. Its investors include DST Global, Lightspeed Venture Partners and GGV Capital, among others.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #udaan #Udaan Fund raise
first published: Jan 5, 2022 02:04 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.