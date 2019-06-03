Paytm may acquire Coverfox: Report

Paytm is in talks to acquire insurance platform Coverfox for $100-120 million, as per a report in The Economic Times.

The paper quoted sources who said the board is in the final stages of formulating the all-cash deal, which if approved, will be the largest acquisition for Paytm and put it in direct competition with PolicyBazaar – currently the market leader.

A key restriction for the deal may be SoftBank Vision Fund's stake in PolicyBazaar. The Japanese bank is also one of Paytm's parent One97Communications' foremost financers.