Paytm Money to offer mutual fund investments from all 40 AMCs in India

Paytm Money has announced that it is now the only online platform to have mutual fund schemes from all 40 Asset Management Companies (AMCs) in India.

Paytm Money was launched in late 2018 with 25 AMCs, over the past few months the company has gradually integrated with all retail investor focused AMCs in India and now has achieved the unique status of being the only online platform that offers investing in all 40 AMCs, the latest additions being Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund & ITI Mutual Fund.

The company has built its in-house technology platform from scratch by directly integrating with AMCs and all the 4 RTAs for offering seamless Mutual Funds investment experience to its users.

Pravin Jadhav, Whole Time Director at Paytm Money commented, “Our goal has always been to make investments accessible to millions of Indians and connect them with the best Fund Managers in India. Our in-house technology platform is now integrated with all AMCs & RTAs in India and our transaction processing success rates are the best in the industry.”