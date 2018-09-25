App
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2018 03:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Online pharmacy Netmeds acquires JustDoc for undisclosed amount

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Online pharmacy Netmeds.com on Tuesday said it has acquired online doctor consultation platform JustDoc for an undisclosed amount.

“Netmeds will continue to expand the scope of its offerings to include diagnostics, lifestyle-related consulting and a patient ‘peer-to-peer’ social network channel. Adding end-to-end video consultation workflows can make the whole process of providing high quality and affordable healthcare services far more efficient," Pradeep Dadha, Founder and CEO, Netmeds said.

As part of the acquisition, Netmeds will absorb the team of JustDoc.

Netmeds last raised $35 million in Series C funding from its existing investors and Daun Penh Cambodia Group (DPCG).

This is the second acquisition by Netmeds which acquired hyperlocal drugs delivery startup Pluss last year. JustDoc was founded in 2015 by IIT graduates Jugal Anchalia and Abhishek Kumar.​
First Published on Sep 25, 2018 03:12 pm

tags #JustDoc #Netmeds #Startup

