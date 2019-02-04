App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2019 02:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Naspers-backed Swiggy acquires AI startup Kint.io

Founded in 2014, Kint.io applies deep learning and computer vision to object recognition in video

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Naspers-backed Swiggy has acquired Bangalore-based artificial intelligence startup Kint.io for an undisclosed amount.

Founded in 2014, Kint.io applies deep learning and computer vision to object recognition in video.

The founding members of Kint.io -- Pavithra Solai Jawahar and Jagannathan Veeraraghavan -- along with team will join Swiggy.

“The team at Kint.io comes with an exceptional understanding and expertise in AI, machine learning and data sciences. This acqui-hire is part of Swiggy's strategy to scale our tech prowess by bringing in entrepreneurial teams that can solve unique customer problems, while leveraging the network and resources at Swiggy," said Dale Vaz, Head of Engineering and Data Sciences, Swiggy.

Vaz joined Swiggy last year to lead its efforts in building the AI driven platform for hyperlocal discovery and on-demand delivery.

Kint.io is the first technology-led acqui-hire for Swiggy.

Belong.co was the consulting partner for this tech acqui-hire.

Swiggy last raised $1 billion in a round which was led by Naspers. The round also saw participation from other existing investors such as DST Global, Meituan Dianping and Coatue Management, along with new investors such as Tencent, Hillhouse Capital and Wellington Management Company.
First Published on Feb 4, 2019 02:25 pm

tags #Naspers #Startup #Swiggy

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.