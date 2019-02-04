Naspers-backed Swiggy acquires AI startup Kint.io

Naspers-backed Swiggy has acquired Bangalore-based artificial intelligence startup Kint.io for an undisclosed amount.

Founded in 2014, Kint.io applies deep learning and computer vision to object recognition in video.

The founding members of Kint.io -- Pavithra Solai Jawahar and Jagannathan Veeraraghavan -- along with team will join Swiggy.

“The team at Kint.io comes with an exceptional understanding and expertise in AI, machine learning and data sciences. This acqui-hire is part of Swiggy's strategy to scale our tech prowess by bringing in entrepreneurial teams that can solve unique customer problems, while leveraging the network and resources at Swiggy," said Dale Vaz, Head of Engineering and Data Sciences, Swiggy.

Vaz joined Swiggy last year to lead its efforts in building the AI driven platform for hyperlocal discovery and on-demand delivery.

Kint.io is the first technology-led acqui-hire for Swiggy.

Belong.co was the consulting partner for this tech acqui-hire.

Swiggy last raised $1 billion in a round which was led by Naspers. The round also saw participation from other existing investors such as DST Global, Meituan Dianping and Coatue Management, along with new investors such as Tencent, Hillhouse Capital and Wellington Management Company.