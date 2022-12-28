 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Startup

Messi, mis-selling, sackings, and burning cash: Byju's’ annus horribilis

Nikhil Patwardhan
Bengaluru / Dec 28, 2022 / 06:22 AM IST

The startup superstar has gone from hero to zero rather rapidly. Will the picture be somewhat different in 2023? Coming soon to a screen near you

Things seemed rosy for Byju Raveendran, the founder of the eponymous Byju’s, India’s most valued startup, and his wife and co-founder Divya Gokulnath , at the beginning of 2022, when the two were at a conference organised by an edtech investor in San Diego, California.

Almost all edtech founders of India attended the conference and Raveendran and his wife were the talk of the town as the two had raced past their competitors, to become India’s largest edtech company. The two, also had reached San Diego, before most founders, and were meeting investment bankers, investors and government authorities in the US as they were eyeing a potential listing for their edtech giant in the US.

“It (the IPO) was almost done. It looked like they would be going public very soon, they had large expansion plans. From what we heard, they had built not just one, but three to four large businesses through their acquisitions,” said an edtech founder who attended the conference, requesting anonymity.

“We all were happy. We felt the edtech community in India had matured. After Freshworks, Byju’s was going to be the company to watch out for. I remember the other founders at the conference discussing how the Byju’s IPO would be a watershed moment for edtech companies in India and would help all of us scale further,” the founder added.

But none of the edtech founders, including the Byju’s co-founders themselves, saw what was coming. It was an annus horriblis for the edtech sector in general, but more so for Byju’s. The company still happens to be the talk of the town, but for the wrong reasons. The year 2022 has indeed been a time of reckoning for the world’s most valued edtech firm, as the $22 billion giant has come under fire for accounting irregularities, alleged mis-selling of courses, and mass lay-offs.

Byju's declined to comment on the story.