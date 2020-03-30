App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : Mar 30, 2020 04:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lido Learning raises $3 million from Paytm president, Picus Capital

The Mumbai-based startup had raised $3 million in a seed funding round in November 2019.

M. Sriram @manicontrol2020
Representative image
Representative image

Online education startup Lido Learning said on March 30 it raised a funding round of $3 million from Paytm President Madhur Deora, and Picus Capital, a fund started by Alex Samver, formerly with German internet firm Rocket Internet.

Lido provides interactive tutoring to school students. The online education sector in India has grown big following the success of Byju’s, one of India’s most valuable startups. Lido’s founder Sahil Sheth was earlier a vice president at Byju’s.

Startups such as Byju’s, Unacademy, and Vedantu have seen at least 20%, if not more, increased in their usage in the last few days after India went into a three-week lockdown to stem the spread of coronavirus.

Close

“Lido Learning is actively disrupting the K-12 market. Considering the current global pandemic, learning online has become the need of the hour. This is pulling the Indian market towards adopting online tutorials much faster than initially expected and is a huge tailwind enabling us to become a dominant category creator within a short span of time,” Sheth said in a statement.

related news

The Mumbai-based startup raised $3 million in a seed funding round in November 2019 from angel investors, including Ronnie Screwvala (Founder, Unilazer Ventures), Ananth Narayanan (CEO, Medlife), and Anupam Mittal (CEO, Shaadi.com).

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 30, 2020 04:19 pm

tags #BYJU #funding #Lido Learning #PayTm #Picus Capital #Startup

most popular

As the epicentre of the COVID-19 crisis shifts to advanced economies, what does it mean for India?

As the epicentre of the COVID-19 crisis shifts to advanced economies, what does it mean for India?

Home Ministry orders states, UTs to quarantine migrant workers for 14 days

Home Ministry orders states, UTs to quarantine migrant workers for 14 days

Coronavirus pandemic update March 30: Global cases over 634,000, more than 1,000 in India

Coronavirus pandemic update March 30: Global cases over 634,000, more than 1,000 in India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.