Kuvera raises $250k from angel investors

Bangalore -based mutual funds platform Kuvera has raised USD 250,000 from angel investors including Baskar Subramanian, co-founder, Amagi, Saket Kumar, Managing Director, Swank Capital and others.

The funds will be used in growing the technology.The total funds raised by the company is USD 500,000.

Baskar Subramanian, co-founder of Amagi, said, “A fantastic team combined with a growing fintech market in India presents a large opportunity for Kuvera in bringing online financial services to the mass affluent.”

Kuvera was founded in 2016 by Gaurav Rastogi and Neelabh Sanyal and Mayank Sharma.

Gaurav Rastogi, CEO, Kuvera said, “This capital will go towards deepening our offerings and to double the size of our technology team. We see opportunities to build more value-added services for our users to make their financial lives easier."