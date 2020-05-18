Eggoz raises Rs 2.5 crore in another round of seed funding

Agritech startup Eggoz, which works with egg producers, has raised seed funding of Rs 2.5 crore from a clutch of angel investors.

The early-stage company will use the funds to grow and expand its scope of operations. This is the second tranche of its seed round, in the earlier round it raised Rs 1.2 crore.

Investors who participated in the round are Tracxn Labs, Angellist, Tri-Deep Capital, founders of Letstransport, and angel investors. Existing investors — Narendra Sankar, Sunil Mishra, and Vishal Sharma--also participated in the round.

Eggoz works with farmers at several locations in north India, using nutritional engineering and technology to produce high quality and nutrition-rich eggs. The venture leverages smart technology to improve the efficiency of egg farms.

“Eggoz poultry farming is one of the most profitable and stable business to generate allied income for many marginal farmers as well as to fulfil protein-enriched food requirement of the growing population,” Eggoz co-founder Uttam Kumar said.

Founded by Kumar, Abhishek Negi, Aditya Singh and Pankaj Pandey in Deccember 2017, Eggoz has so far sold over 2 crore eggs and has more than 1 lakh birds under management.