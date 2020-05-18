App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : May 18, 2020 11:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Eggoz raises Rs 2.5 crore in another round of seed funding

The startup works with farmers to produce eggs with high nutritional content.

Pratik Bhakta

Agritech startup Eggoz, which works with egg producers, has raised seed funding of Rs 2.5 crore from a clutch of angel investors.

The early-stage company will use the funds to grow and expand its scope of operations. This is the second tranche of its seed round, in the earlier round it raised Rs 1.2 crore.

Investors who participated in the round are Tracxn Labs, Angellist, Tri-Deep Capital, founders of Letstransport, and angel investors. Existing investors — Narendra Sankar, Sunil Mishra, and Vishal Sharma--also participated in the round.

Close

Eggoz works with farmers at several locations in north India, using nutritional engineering and technology to produce high quality and nutrition-rich eggs. The venture leverages smart technology to improve the efficiency of egg farms.

related news

“Eggoz poultry farming is one of the most profitable and stable business to generate allied income for many marginal farmers as well as to fulfil protein-enriched food requirement of the growing population,” Eggoz co-founder Uttam Kumar said.

Founded by Kumar, Abhishek Negi, Aditya Singh and Pankaj Pandey in Deccember 2017, Eggoz has so far sold over 2 crore eggs and has more than 1 lakh birds under management.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce
Register Now! and watch industry stalwarts forecast how India Inc will shape up in post COVID-19 world

Date: May 19

First Published on May 18, 2020 11:37 am

tags #Eggoz #funding #India #Startup #Tracxn Labs

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | Lockdown 4.0 guidelines: How it’s different from 3.0 and what remains unchanged

Coronavirus pandemic | Lockdown 4.0 guidelines: How it’s different from 3.0 and what remains unchanged

Coronavirus Pandemic: Swiggy lays off 1,100 employees; shuts cloud kitchen business

Coronavirus Pandemic: Swiggy lays off 1,100 employees; shuts cloud kitchen business

India supports move at WHO to seek origin of coronavirus

India supports move at WHO to seek origin of coronavirus

most popular

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.