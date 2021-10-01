MARKET NEWS

English
Startup

Decoding Oyo's IPO documents in five charts

The IPO comprises 83 percent of fresh issue worth Rs 7,000 crore and 17 percent offer for sale worth Rs 1,430 crore.

Priyanka Sahay
October 01, 2021 / 06:09 PM IST
Ritesh Agarwal, Founder-Owner of OYO Hotels & Homes (File Image)

Softbank-backed Oyo on October 1 filed its draft documents to raise $1.2 billion (Rs 8,430 crore) via an initial public offering (IPO) on the Indian stock exchanges.

It comprises 83 percent of fresh issue worth Rs 7,000 crore and 17 percent offer for sale (OFS) worth Rs 1,430 crore.

Here are five charts that decode Oyo's IPO plan, its management, business areas and more.

Oyo Graphi 2

Oyo-graphic 1

Oyo Graphi 3

Oyo Graphi 4

Oyo Graphi 5
Tags: #IPO #Oyo #SoftBank
first published: Oct 1, 2021 06:09 pm

