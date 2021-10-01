Decoding Oyo's IPO documents in five charts

Ritesh Agarwal, Founder-Owner of OYO Hotels & Homes (File Image)

Softbank-backed Oyo on October 1 filed its draft documents to raise $1.2 billion (Rs 8,430 crore) via an initial public offering (IPO) on the Indian stock exchanges.

It comprises 83 percent of fresh issue worth Rs 7,000 crore and 17 percent offer for sale (OFS) worth Rs 1,430 crore.

Here are five charts that decode Oyo's IPO plan, its management, business areas and more.