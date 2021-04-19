Amazon, Flipkart allowed to deliver only essential goods for one week in Delhi

Amazon

E-commerce companies such as Amazon and Flipkart will be allowed to deliver only essential goods in Delhi for one week, the state government announced on March 19, imposing a week-long state-wide curfew in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While there was no explicit definition of essential goods, as per the statement issued by the Delhi government, delivery of goods including food, pharmaceuticals and medical equipment will be allowed.

The Arvind Kejriwal government joins the league of many other states such as Maharastra and Tamil Nadu which have also announced lockdowns in the last few days.

Curfew has been imposed in Delhi with effect from 10:00 pm on April 19 to 5 am on April 26.

While delivery as well as take away of food from restaurants will be allowed, the delivery executives will have to procure passes to facilitate their movement.

Dine-ins; however, will not be allowed at restaurants.

"The concerned district magistrates shall be responsible for issuance of e-passes for above activities and for overall implementation of these measures in their respective jurisdiction," the government said in a statement.

The development happens despite online retailers and food-tech companies getting their delivery executives regularly tested for COVID-19.