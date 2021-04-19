MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join our experts for discussion on ‘Re-inventing Finance: with Process, People & Technology’.
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup

Amazon, Flipkart allowed to deliver only essential goods for one week in Delhi

Curfew has been imposed in Delhi with effect from 10:00 pm on April 19 to 5 am on April 26.

Priyanka Sahay
April 19, 2021 / 04:55 PM IST
Amazon

Amazon

E-commerce companies such as Amazon and Flipkart will be allowed to deliver only essential goods in Delhi for one week, the state government announced on March 19, imposing a week-long state-wide curfew in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While there was no explicit definition of essential goods, as per the statement issued by the Delhi government, delivery of goods including food, pharmaceuticals and medical equipment will be allowed.

The Arvind Kejriwal government joins the league of many other states such as Maharastra and Tamil Nadu which have also announced lockdowns in the last few days.

Curfew has been imposed in Delhi with effect from 10:00 pm on April 19 to 5 am on April 26. 

While delivery as well as take away of food from restaurants will be allowed, the delivery executives will have to procure passes to facilitate their movement.

Close

Related stories

Dine-ins; however, will not be allowed at restaurants.

"The concerned district magistrates shall be responsible for issuance of e-passes for above activities and for overall implementation of these measures in their respective jurisdiction," the government said in a statement. 

The development happens despite online retailers and food-tech companies getting their delivery executives regularly tested for COVID-19.
Priyanka Sahay
TAGS: #Amazon #curfue #E-commerce #Flipkart #lockdown
first published: Apr 19, 2021 04:55 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save Podcast | How to invest in your child’s name in a mutual fund?

Simply Save Podcast | How to invest in your child’s name in a mutual fund?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.