SpiceJet launches Hajj operations with special flights from five cities

SpiceJet, on June 7, commenced its Hajj operations by operating special flights from five cities - Bhopal, Gaya, Vijayawada, Aurangabad and Srinagar.

The airline has inducted two wide-body A340 aircraft for its Hajj operations. Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir, flagged off the airline's first Hajj flight from Srinagar today.

SpiceJet will operate these special flights to Jeddah between June 7 and June 22. Return flights from Medina are also scheduled from July 17 to August 2.

The budget carrier plans on operating 200 special flights carrying close to 21,000 pilgrims in this duration.

Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of SpiceJet said, "This will be our highest-ever multi-city operation and the first time we are deploying wide-body aircraft for Hajj. We are all geared up to ensure a hassle-free and delightful pilgrimage. I wish everyone a wonderful experience at Mecca this year."

In addition to the A340, SpiceJet will deploy its Boeing 737 MAX aircraft for these special flights. SpiceJet was the only Indian airline to operate special Hajj flights last year and ferried around 5,500 pilgrims.