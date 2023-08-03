English
    S&P Global Ratings revises outlook to negative for Vedanta Resources

    In a statement, it said Vedanta Resources’ weakened access to cash flow from its operating subsidiaries at a time of challenging external financing conditions has raised its refinancing risk.

    PTI
    August 03, 2023 / 06:43 PM IST
    S&P Global Ratings on Thursday revised the credit outlook for Vedanta Resources Ltd to negative, citing increased funding risks. The agency has affirmed the ’B-’ rating for the company. It indicates a relatively higher credit risk.

    In a statement, it said Vedanta Resources’ weakened access to cash flow from its operating subsidiaries at a time of challenging external financing conditions has raised its refinancing risk.

    "The company has about USD 3 billion of debt due between now and August 2024,” it said. Vedanta Resources is making refinancing progress, but execution risks remain, the agency said.

    #cash flow #debt #Ratings #S&P Global Ratings #Vedanta Resources Ltd
    first published: Aug 3, 2023 06:43 pm

