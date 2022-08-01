English
    Skoda Auto July wholesales up 44% at 4,447 units

    PTI
    August 01, 2022 / 04:34 PM IST

    Skoda Auto on August 1 said its wholesales increased by 44 per cent to 4,447 units in July.

    The company had dispatched 3,080 units to dealers in July 2021.

    "This is usually the period where big purchases are kept on hold as it’s the monsoon and deferred till the festive season kicks off. Yet, we have clocked in solid numbers on the back of our made-for-India, INDIA 2.0 cars, the Kushaq and the Slavia," Skoda Auto India Brand Director Zac Hollis said in a statement.

    The Octavia and Superb are doing well in their respective segments and the Kodiaq has already sold out soon after its launch in January, he added.
    PTI
    first published: Aug 1, 2022 04:34 pm
