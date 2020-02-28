App
Last Updated : Feb 28, 2020 09:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SEBI chief Ajay Tyagi gets six-month extension: Sources

SEBI chief Ajay Tyagi, whose term is set to end on February 29, has been given a 6-month extension, a CNBC-TV18 flash said, quoting sources.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Also Read: Ajay Tyagi's fruitful 3-year stint as SEBI chief ignites extension hopes

Tyagi's stint at the markets regulator saw him tackle issues like the IL&FS meltdown and the Karvy episode.

A report in Mint earlier said that Department of Economic Affairs Secretary Atanu Chakraborty is the favourite to replace Tyagi.

First Published on Feb 28, 2020 09:32 pm

tags #Ajay Tyagi #Business #SEBI

