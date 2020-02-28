SEBI chief Ajay Tyagi gets six-month extension: Sources

SEBI chief Ajay Tyagi, whose term is set to end on February 29, has been given a 6-month extension, a CNBC-TV18 flash said, quoting sources.
Tyagi's stint at the markets regulator saw him tackle issues like the IL&FS meltdown and the Karvy episode.
A report in Mint earlier said that Department of Economic Affairs Secretary Atanu Chakraborty is the favourite to replace Tyagi.
First Published on Feb 28, 2020 09:32 pm