SC rejects Centre's plea challenging refund of Rs 104 crore ordered by TDSAT to RCom

The Supreme Court on January 7 has rejected the Centre's plea challenging a Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) order which directed it to refund close to Rs 104 crore to Reliance Communication.

"We do not find any merits in the appeal," a bench of justices RF Nariman and S Ravindra Bhat said.

The TDSAT had on December 21, 2018, directed the Centre to return around Rs 104 crore after encashing bank guarantee of Rs 908 crore against spectrum charges of Rs 774 crore.