App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 07, 2020 12:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

SC rejects Centre's plea challenging refund of Rs 104 crore ordered by TDSAT to RCom

"We do not find any merits in the appeal," a bench of justices RF Nariman and S Ravindra Bhat said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
A man walks past a logo of Reliance Communication in Mumbai
A man walks past a logo of Reliance Communication in Mumbai
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Supreme Court on January 7 has rejected the Centre's plea challenging a Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) order which directed it to refund close to Rs 104 crore to Reliance Communication.

"We do not find any merits in the appeal," a bench of justices RF Nariman and S Ravindra Bhat said.

The TDSAT had on December 21, 2018, directed the Centre to return around Rs 104 crore after encashing bank guarantee of Rs 908 crore against spectrum charges of Rs 774 crore.

Close
The Department of Telecom (DoT) has already adjusted Rs 30.33 crore.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 7, 2020 12:35 pm

tags #Business #Companies #DoT #RComm #SC #sector #Telecom

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.