SC rejects Centre's plea challenging refund of Rs 104 crore ordered by TDSAT to RCom

"We do not find any merits in the appeal," a bench of justices RF Nariman and S Ravindra Bhat said.
The Supreme Court on January 7 has rejected the Centre's plea challenging a Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) order which directed it to refund close to Rs 104 crore to Reliance Communication.
"We do not find any merits in the appeal," a bench of justices RF Nariman and S Ravindra Bhat said.
The TDSAT had on December 21, 2018, directed the Centre to return around Rs 104 crore after encashing bank guarantee of Rs 908 crore against spectrum charges of Rs 774 crore.
The Department of Telecom (DoT) has already adjusted Rs 30.33 crore.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 7, 2020 12:35 pm