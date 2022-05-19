English
    SC grants Azam Khan interim bail

    New Delhi, May 19 The Supreme Court on Thursday granted interim bail to jailed Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in a cheating case. A bench heade..

    May 19, 2022
    Azam Khan (File Picture)

    Azam Khan (File Picture)


    The Supreme Court on Thursday granted interim bail to jailed Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in a cheating case. A bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao invoked its special power under Article 142 of the Constitution to grant relief to Khan in view of the peculiar facts of the case.

    The apex court said the interim bail will operate till the court decides on the application for regular bail. "This is a fit case to exercise the powers under Article 142," the bench, also comprising Justices B R Gavai and A S Bopanna, said. "This is a fit case to exercise the powers under Article 142," the bench, also comprising Justices B R Gavai and A S Bopanna, said. Khan is presently lodged in Sitapur jail in connection with a number of cases, including that of land grabbing, against him in Rampur.



    first published: May 19, 2022
