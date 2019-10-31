App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2019 11:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SBI savings account holders to get lower rates

SBI is set to cut the interest rate on savings accounts with a balance of up to Rs 1 lakh by 25 bps

Faizan Javed @Faizanjjshaikh

India’s largest public sector bank, State Bank of India (SBI), is set to reduce the interest rates on savings bank accounts starting next month, i.e., from November 1, 2019.

Slashing rates

SBI will cut interest rates on savings accounts with a balance of up to Rs 1 lakh by 25 basis points. A basis point is a hundredth of a percentage point. Savings account holders of the bank will now get 3. 25 percent interest instead of the current 3.5 percent. This decision to cut interest rates on saving accounts comes as the bank has enough liquidity.

Close

Interest rates on fixed deposits were reduced by SBI by 0.10 percentage point from 6.5 percent to 6.4 percent after the RBI (reserve bank of India) cut repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.15 percent on October 4. Customers can visit SBI bank's website for in-depth information regarding the changes in rates.

related news

Accounts with deposits of over Rs 2 crore will also have their rates slashed. Interest rates on fixed deposits are also slashed by 30 basis points from 6.3 percent to 6 percent for a tenure of one to two years.

After RBI directed banks to link their loan rates to the parameters set by the RBI, one of which includes the repo rate, many banks have brought down the rate of interest on their various deposit schemes. Many banks also brought down their lending rates after the RBI's rate cut.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Oct 31, 2019 11:47 am

tags #Business #Companies #fixed deposits #interest rates #RBI #repo rates #repo rates RBI #SBI #State Bank of India

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.