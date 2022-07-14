SBI Q1 Net Profit seen up 7% YoY to Rs. 6,979 cr: Arihant Capital

As per the data on SBI’s website, the interest rate on five-year US dollar deposits was increased to 3.25 percent.

Arihant Capital has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 22) earnings estimates for the Banking & NBFC sector. The brokerage house expects SBI to report net profit at Rs. 6,979 crore up 7% year-on-year (down 23% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 15 percent Y-o-Y (up 1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 31,651 crore, according to Arihant Capital.

Pre Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) is likely to fall by 12% Y-o-Y (down 16 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 16,609 crore.

