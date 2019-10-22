SEBI moves SC challenging SAT's order on Satyam scam

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Securities and Appellate Tribunal's (SAT) order on the Satyam scam on October 22.

Early last month, the SAT had overturned SEBI's order in the Satyam Computer Services fraud case.

In January 2018, market regulator SEBI had banned auditor Price Waterhouse (PW) from auditing listed companies in India for two years. SEBI had alleged that PW had colluded with Satyam's management.

