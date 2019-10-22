App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2019 07:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SEBI moves SC challenging SAT's order on Satyam scam

Early last month, the SAT had overturned SEBI's order in the Satyam Computer Services fraud case.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Securities and Appellate Tribunal's (SAT) order on the Satyam scam on October 22.

Early last month, the SAT had overturned SEBI's order in the Satyam Computer Services fraud case.

In January 2018, market regulator SEBI had banned auditor Price Waterhouse (PW) from auditing listed companies in India for two years. SEBI had alleged that PW had colluded with Satyam's management.

Close

Also read: Legal Matters | SEBI failed in prosecuting PwC because its hands were tied

However, SAT had said that SEBI does not have the authority to decide upon the quality of audit standards and services. It added that SEBI can only take remedial and preventive action, and the ban on PW was neither.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 22, 2019 07:21 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Price Waterhouse #Satyam scam #SEBI #Securities and Appellate Tribunal

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.