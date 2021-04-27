MARKET NEWS

Sanofi to produce Moderna coronavirus vaccine

PTI
April 27, 2021 / 12:12 PM IST

The French pharmaceutical company Sanofi will help manufacture the Moderna coronavirus vaccine beginning in September, joining other companies assisting with production of one of the three vaccines now approved in the US.

Under the agreement announced Monday, Sanofi will handle final manufacturing steps, including filling, inspecting and labeling vaccine vials and packaging them. The deal involves up to 200 million doses of Moderna''s two-shot vaccine.

Sanofi will do the work at its existing manufacturing plant in Ridgefield, New Jersey.

Moderna earlier this month said it was expanding its partnership with contract manufacturer Catalent by dedicating a new high-speed production line at its Bloomington, Indiana, factory for filling vials with the Moderna vaccine.

In April, Moderna struck an agreement with Baxter International to provide “fill and finish” services and packaging for about 60 million to 90 million doses.
