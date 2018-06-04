Samsung may unveil new triple camera system with the Galaxy S10 model

It has been quite some time that Samsung has launched a new version of the Galaxy Note. The last mobile in Note series was the Galaxy Note 9. However, reports now suggest that the latest smartphone in the Note series could be launched soon which will be equipped with an under-display fingerprint sensor and a 3D camera.

Some reports even claim that the device could sport a triple camera setup.

However, the company has denied giving any details about the triple-lens system on their official channel. Nonetheless, Kim Dong-Won of KB Securities was of the view that the South Korean giant's Galaxy S10 could feature the triple camera set up.

He added that the phone will have a 3D sensor, most probably in the front camera for facial recognition. Further, Samsung won’t be the first company to bring mobile with three lenses (Huawei P20 beat Samsung in that race), it claimed that it will provide a better user experience and will introduce new technology.

According to reports, Samsung has already finished the design of the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+. The new Galaxy S10 is tipped to feature a 5.8-inch screen, while the Galaxy S10 Plus is expected to offer a larger 6.3-inch display.

Moreover, both models will inherit the nearly bezel-less design and Infinity Displays from their respective predecessors.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The Galaxy S10 is expected to launch in January 2019.