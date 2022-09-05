English
    Sameer Khetarpal joins Jubilant FoodWorks as CEO, MD

    PTI
    September 05, 2022 / 10:37 PM IST

    Jubilant Foodworks Ltd (JFL) on Monday announced that Sameer Khetarpal has joined as its chief executive officer and managing director.

    "Shareholders have also approved his appointment in the 27th Annual General Meeting of the Company convened on August 30, 2022," said a statement from JFL.

    Earlier in May this year, JFL, which operates fast-food chains Domino's Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts, announced the appointment of Khetarpal as CEO and MD, both with effect from September 5, 2022, for a period of five years. Khetarpal succeeds Pratik Pota.

    He has served in numerous senior leadership roles during his 25-year career in sectors like e-commerce and management consulting and joins Jubilant from Amazon.
    PTI
    first published: Sep 5, 2022 10:37 pm
