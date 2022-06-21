SAIL's AK Tulsiani takes charge as Director Finance

(Image: PTI)

"A K Tulsiani assumes charge as SAIL's Director (Finance) on June 20th. In his latest role as Executive Director (F&A), SAIL since June 2021, Tulsiani has been working towards improving the topline as well as the bottom line for the Company and ensuring efficient fund management and resource allocation," it said. A cost and management accountant (CMA) and MBA (Finance), the official joined SAIL in 1988 as Junior Manager (Finance) at the company's Durgapur Steel Plant (DSP), West Bengal.

He holds an experience of almost 34 years in various areas of finance and accounting in different plants/units of SAIL. SAIL, under the Ministry of Steel, is the country's largest steel-making company.