English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    SAIL's AK Tulsiani takes charge as Director Finance

    SAIL, a state-owned company, announced on Tuesday that Anil Kumar Tulsiani has taken over as Director (Finance) as of Monday.

    June 21, 2022 / 05:39 PM IST
    (Image: PTI)

    (Image: PTI)

    State-owned SAIL on Tuesday said Anil Kumar Tulsiani has taken over the charge of Director (Finance) from Monday. In his last role as Executive Director at SAIL, Tulsiani has been working towards improving the topline AND the bottom line for the company and ensuring efficient fund management and resource allocation, Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) said in a statement.

    "A K Tulsiani assumes charge as SAIL's Director (Finance) on June 20th. In his latest role as Executive Director (F&A), SAIL since June 2021, Tulsiani has been working towards improving the topline as well as the bottom line for the Company and ensuring efficient fund management and resource allocation," it said. A cost and management accountant (CMA) and MBA (Finance), the official joined SAIL in 1988 as Junior Manager (Finance) at the company's Durgapur Steel Plant (DSP), West Bengal.

    He holds an experience of almost 34 years in various areas of finance and accounting in different plants/units of SAIL. SAIL, under the Ministry of Steel, is the country's largest steel-making company.
    Tags: #Business #Companies #India #SAIL
    first published: Jun 21, 2022 05:39 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.