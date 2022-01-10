MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Register Now! Should financial literacy be introduced at the school & college level? Register now for this engaging webinar on 11th January, 2022 @4 pm
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Sahara chief recovers after brain surgery

The surgery was performed on January 6, after Subrata Roy was diagnosed with a neurological disease.

Moneycontrol News
January 10, 2022 / 05:38 PM IST
Subrata Roy.

Subrata Roy.

Sahara chief Subrata Roy has successfully undergone a brain surgery, and has now been discharged from the hospital. The surgery was performed on January 6, after Roy was diagnosed with a neurological disease. The procedure was undertaken at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital by Dr Manish Srivastava. Sahara chief had been advised for brain coiling, and the surgical process was completed by fixing stent and an endosaccular device.

Subrata Roy had high praise for the doctor and staff of Kokilaben Hospital, for the surgery and his quick recovery.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Sahara Group #Subrata Roy
first published: Jan 10, 2022 05:38 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.