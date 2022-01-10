Sahara chief recovers after brain surgery

Subrata Roy.

Sahara chief Subrata Roy has successfully undergone a brain surgery, and has now been discharged from the hospital. The surgery was performed on January 6, after Roy was diagnosed with a neurological disease. The procedure was undertaken at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital by Dr Manish Srivastava. Sahara chief had been advised for brain coiling, and the surgical process was completed by fixing stent and an endosaccular device.

Subrata Roy had high praise for the doctor and staff of Kokilaben Hospital, for the surgery and his quick recovery.