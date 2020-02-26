App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 26, 2020 08:20 AM IST | Source: PTI

Rupeek raises $60 million from Binny Bansal, GGV Capital and others

Rupeek has a presence in 10 cities including Bengaluru, Mumbai, New Delhi, Jaipur, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Surat, Mumbai, Coimbatore and Pune.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Flipkart: Co-founder Binny Bansal (Image: AP)
Flipkart: Co-founder Binny Bansal (Image: AP)

Online gold loan brand Rupeek on February 26 said it has raised $60 million (about Rs 430 crore) from GGV Capital, Binny Bansal and others. The amount - raised in two separate rounds - saw participation from Bertelsmann India Investments, KB Investments Co (KBIC), Tanglin Venture Partners, Sequoia India and Accel Partners as well, a statement said.

Founded in 2015, Rupeek is currently disbursing gold loans at an annual run rate of more than $200 million, it added.

“Our plan is to scale existing and newer channels for gold monetisation. We will use the fresh funds to invest in technology, customer acquisition and work towards improving the accessibility of credit in the country,” Rupeek Fintech Chief Executive Officer Sumit Maniyar said.

Close

Hans Tung, Managing Partner at GGV Capital will join Rupeek's board of directors.

related news

Rupeek has a presence in 10 cities including Bengaluru, Mumbai, New Delhi, Jaipur, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Surat, Mumbai, Coimbatore and Pune.

Its goal is to increase its customer base from 1 lakh to 1 million and provide accessibility of credit to a billion Indians by 2022 across 100 cities through its asset-based offerings, the statement said.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 26, 2020 08:15 am

tags #Binny Bansal

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.