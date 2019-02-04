App
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2019 02:44 PM IST

Ruias open new front in Essar Steel race; file fresh application at NCLT

Prashant Ruia, along with Essar Steel directors have moved the Ahmedabad bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on February 1, citing the January 31 order of the Supreme Court

Prince Mathews Thomas
The Ruias have opened a new front in the much contested Essar Steel.

Prashant Ruia, along with Essar Steel directors have moved the Ahmedabad bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on February 1, citing the January 31 order of the Supreme Court.

The order states that directors of a company facing insolvency should be consulted by the Committee of Creditors (CoC) before arriving at a resolution. The CoC consists of lenders to the insolvent company.

Basing their application on the order, the Essar Steel directors have made four demands:

- To set aside the decision taken by the creditors to accept ArcelorMittal's offer;
- To provide the applicants (the three directors) with all resolution plans submitted by potential applicants, which were considered and deliberated by the CoC;
- To provide applicants "with such other documents required for proper deliberations of the resolution plans submitted by potential resolution applicants;"

- and pass appropriate orders to direct the resolution professional to convene a meeting of the CoC and consider afresh resolution plans

The two directors, who are part of the application along with Ruia are: Dilip Oommen, Managing Director and Deputy CEO, Essar Steel; and Rajiv Kumar  Bhatnagar, Director (Projects), Essar Steel.

The NCLT had in January turned down an application by Essar Steel Asia Holdings to submit its plan to Essar Steel's creditors.

While ArcelorMittal's bid of Rs 42,000 crore has the backing of lenders, the Ruias have proposed an offer of Rs 54,000 crore.
First Published on Feb 4, 2019 02:38 pm

