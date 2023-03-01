Ruchi Chojer takes charge as Sebi's executive director

SEBI had conducted a probe in the Axis MF front running case between Sept 2021 and Mar 2022 (Image: Reuters)

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday announced that Ruchi Chojer has taken charge as its executive director.

She will handle the human resources department as well as corporation finance investigation department, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in statement.

Prior to her promotion as Executive Director, Chojer was chief general manager in Sebi and has handled several assignments in markets regulator since joining in 1995.

Earlier, she has served in various departments, including office of investor assistance and education, corporation finance department, investment management department, market intermediaries regulation and supervision department, integrated surveillance department and human resources department.

She holds a degree of B.Sc, an MBA from Lucknow University and also holds a doctorate in management from IIT Bombay.