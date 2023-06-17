English
    Rs 88,032.5 crore worth of 500 rupee notes missing: RTI

    Moneycontrol News
    June 17, 2023 / 10:18 PM IST
    Activist Manoranjan Roy also reportedly wrote to both the ED and the Central Economic Intelligence Bureau (CEIB) to conduct an investigation. (Representative Image)

    A right to information (RTI) request made by activist Manoranjan Roy has reportedly revealed that 500 rupee notes worth Rs 88,032.5 crore are missing from the Indian economy.

    According to a report from the Free Press Journal, which cited the activist's disclosure, the mints issued 8,810.65 million pieces of the newly designed Rs 500 note, but the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has only received 7,260 million pieces.

    The value of the reported missing 1,760.65 million 500 rupee notes is estimated to be worth Rs 88,032.5 crore.

    In the financial year 2016-17, as per the RTI, the Nasik mint had supplied 1,662.000 million pieces to the RBI, while the Bengaluru mint supplied 5,195.65 million pieces, and the Dewas mint supplied 1,953.000 million pieces to the RBI.

    The total number of supplied notes from these three mints is 8,810.65 million pieces. However, the RBI had reportedly received only 7,260 million pieces of the Rs 500 notes.

    Activist Manoranjan Roy has also reportedly written to the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Economic Intelligence Bureau (CEIB) to conduct an investigation into this matter.

