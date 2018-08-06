App
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2018 08:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Reliance Ind completes acquisition of 5% in Eros International

Reliance has acquired 3,111,088 newly issued 'A ordinary shares' from Eros which represents 5 percent of Eros's current issued and outstanding ordinary share capital on a pro forma basis.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Entertainment firm Eros International today said that Reliance Industries has completed taking 5 percent stake following customary approval processes.

"Following customary approval processes, the sale of a 5 percent stake in Eros to Reliance Industries, previously announced on February 20, has been completed," it said in a statement.

The purchase price was USD 15 per share, which represents a total cash consideration of USD 46.6 million.

The purchase price was USD 15 per share, which represents a total cash consideration of USD 46.6 million.

Goldman Sachs acted as exclusive financial advisor to Eros International in this transaction.

Disclaimer: “Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.”
First Published on Aug 6, 2018 08:32 pm

