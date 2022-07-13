Redington India discontinues attendance system for its employees

Randstad India’s annual study on employer branding revealed how managing the COVID situation and putting the employees on top of everything defines how they view the organisation.

Logistics and supply chain solutions provider Redington India has discontinued the attendance system for its employees in India.

In a release, the company said that this will be applicable to all Redington employees in India whether they are working from the office, home, or any other remote location.

Sundar Rajan G, Vice President – HR, Redington India, said, “We, at Redington believe that trust is at the core of our culture. The employees of Redington are self-motivated individuals with a strong commitment towards the company and its growth."

"By removing the attendance system, we are not only aiming to enhance the flexibility and efficiency of our workforce but also strengthen mutual trust and passion," he added.