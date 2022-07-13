English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Redington India discontinues attendance system for its employees

    The company said that this will be applicable for all Redington employees in India whether they are working from office, home, or any other remote location

    Moneycontrol News
    July 13, 2022 / 07:35 PM IST
    Randstad India’s annual study on employer branding revealed how managing the COVID situation and putting the employees on top of everything defines how they view the organisation.

    Randstad India’s annual study on employer branding revealed how managing the COVID situation and putting the employees on top of everything defines how they view the organisation.

    Logistics and supply chain solutions provider Redington India has discontinued the attendance system for its employees in India.

    In a release, the company said that this will be applicable to all Redington employees in India whether they are working from the office, home, or any other remote location.

    Sundar Rajan G, Vice President – HR, Redington India, said, “We, at Redington believe that trust is at the core of our culture. The employees of Redington are self-motivated individuals with a strong commitment towards the company and its growth."

    "By removing the attendance system, we are not only aiming to enhance the flexibility and efficiency of our workforce but also strengthen mutual trust and passion," he added.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #HR practices #Human Resource #Redington (India)
    first published: Jul 13, 2022 07:35 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.