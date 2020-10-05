Shapoorji Pallonji launches Joyville Hadapsar Annexe in eastern Pune

The Shapoorji Pallonji Group has announced the launch of a residential project under the aspirational housing brand Joyville in Shewalewadi, eastern Pune. The estimated cost of the entire project is around Rs 1,200 crore.

The name of the project is Joyville Hadapsar Annexe. It is the second residential project under the Joyville brand in Pune following Joyville Hinjawadi, which was launched in 2018 and has almost sold out.

Joyville Hadapsar Annexe spans 21 acres, with a vast Central Amenity space surrounded by 21 towers of 22 floors each. The entire project will be developed in phases.

As per the initial plans, more than 600 apartments (1 BHK, 2 BHK and 3 BHK) have been launched recently. On completion of the entire project, the development will have over 2,700 flats.

The units are priced at Rs 37.5 lakh onwards.

Joyville is a $200 million platform by Shapoorji Pallonji, ADB, IFC and Actis to develop aspirational housing projects in India.

Eligible homebuyers can also avail the Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana (PMAY) benefit of up to Rs. 2.67 lakh under the Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) on selected apartments.

The project is designed to offer around 80 percent open space. It will also have over eight acres of vehicle-free central amenity space and over 60 amenities. There will be a master clubhouse in addition to four mini clubhouses.

“Pune is a very important market for us with a demand for quality aspirational homes by trusted brands. After success of our project in Hinjawadi (West Pune), now we have launched our new project in East Pune wherein we realise that there exists a demand for the same which Shapoorji Pallonji Group with its vast experience in real estate development wants to seize,” said Sriram Mahadevan, MD, Joyville Shapoorji Housing.

The company has also been adapting its business practices to better serve customers during the coronavirus pandemic. "In last couple of months we have witnessed a behavioural change in home buying experience which prompted us to launch ‘Virturo’ an online platform to provide a seamless home buying experience to the home buyers during this project launch,” Mahadevan said.

The project is connected with the Pune-Solapur highway which connects to the Mumbai-Pune Highway. It also enjoys proximity to Pune's biggest landmarks, like SP Infocity, Magarpatta IT Park and EON IT Park. The location is connected to the airport, railway station, schools, malls and hospitals.

The project is registered with EDGE (an IFC innovation) for green building certification.