Name, logo, and design of Jewar airport finalised

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on December 17 approved the design, name and logo of the international airport to be constructed in Noida's Jewar, officials said.

The proposed Jewar airport is expected to be built in an area of around 1,334 hectares at a cost of Rs 29,650 crore in Greater Noida.

The decision was taken in a meeting attended by all stakeholders, including officials of the Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), the special purpose vehicle of Zurich airport International AG; Arun Vir Singh, CEO of Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL), and other senior officers, the officials said.

“First look of the design has been approved. Saras (stork), the state bird, has been chosen as the logo and the name of the airport will be Noida International Greenfield Airport,” Singh told Moneycontrol.

"This airport will become the pride of India and will be one of the best in the world. We will present it as a global brand," the Chief Minister said while going through a presentation on the airport at his residence.

Adityanath said the Jewar airport will lead to the development of industrial infrastructure that will increase employment opportunities, encourage manufacturing and exports.

The land for the project has already been acquired by the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority in Noida.

Last week, Swiss developer Zurich Airport International had selected a consortium consisting of Nordic, Grimshaw, Haptic and STUP as the architects to design the passenger terminal of Delhi Noida International Airport (DNIA) at Jewar through a three-phase design competition between June and August 2020.

The winner was selected from three shortlisted teams with demonstrated experience in airport design - Gensler/Arup; Nordic, Grimshaw, Haptic and STUP; SOM / Mott McDonalds. The design competition was conducted under exceptional circumstances this year, and the architects prepared and presented their designs collaborating and communicating remotely.

Christoph Schnellmann, Chief Executive Officer, Yamuna International Airport Private Limited, had said: “We are pleased to partner with Nordic, Grimshaw, Haptic and STUP to design this long-envisioned strategic project at Jewar. The team created the winning design with an efficient layout, convincing design language, multiple high-quality areas, spaced out with lush greenery with a balanced concept for both energy savings and a tangible sense of sustainability."

The design of the airport will encompass parameters such as short and efficient passenger flows, digital services, and commitment to minimal environmental impact.

YIAPL is a 100 per cent subsidiary of Zurich Airport International and has been incorporated to develop the Jewar airport.

Members of this team have designed the Hyderabad airport and the new Istanbul airport, he said, adding that Grimshaw was involved in designing one of the terminals at Zurich airport around 20 years ago.

Officials of the Uttar Pradesh government and Zurich Airport International signed a concession agreement on October 7 to begin the construction of the airport, estimated to cost Rs 29,560 crore.

When it won the bid on November 29, 2019, to build and operate the Noida airport, the Swiss developer had said the airport will be able to handle 12 million passengers per year after the first phase of construction.

Earlier this month, it submitted the master plan for the first phase of construction to the Uttar Pradesh government.

Zurich Airport International currently holds 100 per cent shareholding in the Jewar airport project, which is around 70 km from the main Delhi region.

Zurich Airport International had outbid Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), Adani Enterprises and Anchorage Infrastructure Investments Holdings Ltd to win the 40-year concession for the Noida airport on November 29 last year.

Once fully constructed, the airport will be the second international airport serving the National Capital Region of Delhi and fast developing Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development area between Delhi and Agra.

In early October the Government of Uttar Pradesh signed the concession agreement with Zurich Airport International to commence the development of the Noida International Airport at Jewar for a period of 40 years.