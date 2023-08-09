Intel leases data centre space in Bengaluru for Rs 47.39 lakh per month

The lease and licence agreement was signed on July 18.

An arm of Intel India has leased 11,536 sq ft of area in a data centre building in Bengaluru for three years from Hyderabad-headquartered CtrlS Data Centers Ltd at starting monthly rent of Rs 47.39 lakh, documents accessed by real estate data analytics firm CRE Matrix showed.

Intel Technology India Pvt Ltd has leased the first floor of Bangalore DC1 located in Electronic City for a starting rent of Rs 11.25 lakh a month for an area of 2,500 sq ft (built-up area). The monthly rent works out to be Rs 450 per sq ft.

It has also leased the seventh floor of the building spread across an area of 9,036 sq ft (built-up area) and the monthly rent is Rs 36.14 lakh, which works out to Rs 400 per sq ft.

Emails have been sent to Intel and CTRLS.

Increasing use of digital technology, migration of IT infrastructure to third-party providers and growing usage of data from new and existing channels will drive India’s digital transformation industry, a report by JLL said, which in turn will generate huge demand for data centre spaces.