Goel Ganga Developments partners for housing projects worth Rs 125 crore under development management in Pune

The developer plans to partner for more projects worth Rs 200 crore in the upcoming quarter of the current fiscal 

Pune ranked 2 on ease of living index with 66.27 index score.

Pune-based real estate developer Goel Ganga Developments has entered into development management contracts worth Rs 125 crore. Under the arrangement, the firm will invest in the operations of various state-of-the-art residential projects across the city.

In an attempt to expand its development management portfolio, the developer also plans to partner for more projects worth Rs 200 crore in the upcoming quarter of the current fiscal. The company plans to invest in the operational aspect of the construction of various projects, it said in a statement.

The four projects where the company intends to invest are Yogville in Dhayari; Menlo in Hinjewadi, 9 villas in NIBM and Clevland Park in NIBM.

Goel Ganga Developments to handle the sales of all these projects and will also be overlooking development part in some of the projects, for its partners Vardhan Lifestyles, Royal Group and Balaji Housing Company, under Goel Ganga Developments Brand name.

With an objective to improve the home buying experience for customers, we believe that the Development Management contracts with our dear partners will bring laurels for both sides and the end-users will get homes they have dreamed of at affordable prices. We aim to enter into more such arrangements in the coming months and are already in talks to finalize more projects in the near future,” said Ankit Goel, Director, Goel Ganga Developments.
Tags: #development management #Housing #pune #Real Estate
first published: Jul 28, 2021 12:02 pm

