Genpact, Ramky Estates and Farms tie-up to develop 14 acre project in Hyderabad

Sandip Patnaik, Managing Director, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh, India, JLL (Extreme right) being felicitated by KTR in today’s project inauguration of Genpact and Ramky Estates. JLL had done the Joint Venture Deal between Genpact and Ramky Developers for 2.0 Million SFT office space and 0.9 Million SFT of Residential development.

In one of the single largest real estate deals in the eastern corridor of Hyderabad under the government’s GRID policy, Hyderabad-based developer Ramky Estates has tied up with Genpact to develop a 14-acre project in Hyderabad.

Property consultant JLL India facilitated the deal.

Genpact and Ramky Estates & Farms Limited (REFL) will develop 14.37 acres of land situated at Uppal, Hyderabad.

Real estate consultancy facilitated Hyderabad-based developer Ramky Estates & Farms Limited (REFL), to develop Grade A offices for Genpact spread over 14.37 acres of land situated at Uppal, Hyderabad, JLL said in a statement.

Ramky Estates will build 20 lakh sq feet of Grade A IT/ ITES office space and 9 lakh sq feet of residential space at the location over five years.

The land parcel owned by IT major Genpact is situated next to their campus in Uppal. The company was looking at expanding its operations and IT footprint to cater to its growing business needs.

“At Genpact, our strategic infrastructure and campus investments over the years have positioned us well to attract a diverse, skilled workforce. With the help of the GRID policy (Growth in Dispersion) and increase in connectivity through the Metro and the upcoming SRDP (Strategic Road Development Planning), and other initiatives taken by the Government, there will be a spurt in diversified growth across the IT sector,” said Vidya Srinivasan, global Infrastructure and Logistics leader, Genpact.

“With the ease of business in Telangana boosted by the infrastructure and supply of Grade A office space, Hyderabad has become the most sought out destination for IT/ITES companies. Global companies like Genpact are increasing their footprint in Uppal and with the initiatives taken by the Government, we intend to see a rise in the demand for office space in East Hyderabad,” says Sandip Patnaik, Managing Director, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, India, JLL.

“We are proud to be part of this prestigious project and support the initiative of the state government to develop the Eastern corridor of Hyderabad,” said Nanda Kishore, Managing Director, Ramky Estates.

Indian office sector ended the year 2021 with net absorption for Q4, 2021 (October-December 2021) at 11.56 million sq. ft, the highest in the last eight quarters, and up by 86% Q-o-Q. In Q4 2021, the markets of Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Delhi contributed 61% of the total absorption.

Hyderabad has also been leading the investment scenario with core and development stage transactions by leading global funds. The city has been preferred with marquee office space developers attracting quality tenants at the pre-commitment stage.