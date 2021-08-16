Eros Group launches six towers in Greater Noida, total sales value estimated to be Rs 200 crore

Real estate firm Eros Group has launched six more towers in its ongoing project, Sampoornam, in Greater Noida. The total sales value of these towers is expected to be around Rs 200 crore, the company said on August 16.

The towers, comprising 378 units and spread across 14000 sq meters in area, would be completed by early 2025. An additional investment of Rs 25 crore will be made by the group for the launch of a community centre in Sampoornam called DOME, the company said.

“We are delighted to announce the launch of our six new towers with a sale value of around Rs 200 crore. Projects worth over Rs 8,000 crore are in pipeline. Greater Noida has already emerged as the new city center and Sampoornam will make it the perfect address for world-class living,” said Avneesh Sood, director, Eros Group.

The company intends investing Rs 6,000 crore in Sarai Khawaja Faridabad and Rs 2,000 crore in projects in Greater Noida West and Delhi.

The group recently invested Rs 100 crore for the launch of its commercial complex Sampoornam Mart, a one-stop retail facility with 90 built-in shops in Greater Noida West. The project is spread over an area of 35,000 to 40,000 sqft.

The construction of Sampoornam Mart has already begun and would be delivered by 2023.

“In 2019, the Group had announced the launch of the second phase of the project, Sampoornam I for Rs 125 crore with 258 units out of which Eros Group has handed over the possession of 200 units to buyers. The total sales value of these 200 units is around Rs 125 crore,” he said.

The company recently invested an additional Rs 155 crore to purchase James Hotel in Chandigarh (Sec 17) which will be operational soon. Eros Group has two hotels - Shangri-La's Eros in Central Delhi and Eros Radisson Blu Hotel in Faridabad, Haryana. It also runs Vishal Cineplex in West Delhi.