you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DDA Housing Scheme 2019 launched; 18,000 houses on offer across Delhi

This may not be the last housing draw as there are over 6,000 flats still under construction across Delhi, top DDA sources told Moneycontrol.

Vandana Ramnani @vandanaramnani1
Representative image
The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on March 7 launched 18,000 housing units in the lower (LIG), middle (MIG) and high income group (HIG) categories.

This may not be the last housing draw as there are over 6,000 flats still under construction across Delhi, top DDA sources told Moneycontrol.

The advertisement for 2019 housing lottery was published on March 7.

"This is not the last housing scheme. We still have over 6,000 houses under construction spread across Delhi," DDA Vice Chairman Tarun Kapoor told Moneycontrol.

All application processes will be done online. Online registration will start from March 25, he said.

DDA has decided to include an additional 7,500 flats in the 2019 scheme over and above the 10,300 announced earlier. The additional flats are in the economically weaker section and the middle income group located in Narela, sources said.

Moneycontrol had earlier reported that the DDA housing scheme 2019 was going to be launched this week.

On February 25, the DDA had passed a proposal to put 10,300 flats in Narela and Vasant Kunj. Up for grabs are 960 flats for the economically weaker section (EWS) at Narela; 8,383 LIG flats at Narela and Vasant Kunj; 579 MIG flats at Vasant Kunj; and 448 HIG flats at Vasant Kunj, the DDA had said in a statement.

Sources said those applying for two-bedroom MIG flats or three-bedroom HIG flats will have to deposit Rs 2 lakh as registration fee. Those going for one-bedroom LIG flats will have to deposit Rs 1 lakh.  The registration amount for flats for economically weaker sections has been kept at Rs 25,000.

Officials said the cost of the flats is likely to be in the range of Rs 70 lakh to Rs 80 lakh for MIG and Rs 1.5 crore to Rs 2 crore for HIG. MIG units range between 650 sq ft to 750 sq ft and HIG around 970 sq ft in plinth area. Carpet area of units is generally 10-20 percent less than the plinth area.

For first time homebuyers, the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) benefit may also be available, officials said.

Flats surrendered by the allottees of the earlier schemes have not been included in the new scheme.

DDA launched its last scheme almost nine years ago after the Commonwealth Games when 2,300 HIG and MIG houses were up from grabs in Mukherjee Nagar, Dwarka, Rohini, Pitampura and Motia Khan. In 2014, almost 500 MIG flats located in Narela that were offered in the draw were returned by the allottees due to lack of infrastructure facilities.

The DDA's budget for the year 2019-20 was presented on February 25. Expenditure has been set at nearly Rs 6,968 crore, a growth of 23.30 percent over FY19 revised Budget Estimate at Rs 5,651 crore. Key activities to be taken under the budget include transforming Delhi into a world-class city and preparing a request for proposal (RFP) for developing vacant area available at Dwarka (200 hectares), a DDA statement had said.

Other activities include construction of socio-cultural centres in Rohini, CBD Shahdara and Mayur Vihar; retrofitting of Nehru Place, Bhikaji Cama Place and Basant Lok Community Centres; promotion of sports; beautification of Delhi and heritage preservation, the statement said.

Vandana.ramnani@nw18.com
First Published on Mar 7, 2019 05:38 pm

tags #DDA #Delhi #Homebuyers #Housing #Real Estate

