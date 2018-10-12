Aqua Line: Noida Metro seeks public view for efficient services

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) is conducting an online survey to get public feedback on whether they prefer the 29.8 km Aqua Line, that is expected to be operational soon, to stop at all stations or skip multiple stations to save time.

“We are conducting an online survey to assess requirement of the public for an express service by commuters. Basis the response received, we will take a decision on whether the trains should skip stations and move between high traffic stations reducing the time of commute,” said PD Upadhyay, Executive Director of NMRC.

NMRC is also inviting suggestions on the preferred frequency of trains and timings.

The survey is open for 15 days following which the Metro committee will take a call, Upadhyay said.

The survey is available at www.nmrcnoida.com

The Noida-Greater Noida Metro Rail Corridor (Aqua Line) has 21 stations from Sector 51 Station to Depot Station in Greater Noida in 48 minutes. Some stations are sparsely populated currently and have been constructed with an eye on the future. These include stations such as 144, 146, 147, 149 and 153.