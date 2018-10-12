App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aqua Line: Noida Metro seeks public view for efficient services

NMRC invites public to take an online survey

Vandana Ramnani @vandanaramnani1

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) is conducting an online survey to get public feedback on whether they prefer the 29.8 km Aqua Line, that is expected to be operational soon, to stop at all stations or skip multiple stations to save time.

“We are conducting an online survey to assess requirement of the public for an express service by commuters. Basis the response received, we will take a decision on whether the trains should skip stations and move between high traffic stations reducing the time of commute,” said PD Upadhyay, Executive Director of NMRC.

NMRC is also inviting suggestions on the preferred frequency of trains and timings.

The survey is open for 15 days following which the Metro committee will take a call,  Upadhyay said.

The survey is available at www.nmrcnoida.com

The Noida-Greater Noida Metro Rail Corridor (Aqua Line) has 21 stations from Sector 51 Station to Depot Station in Greater Noida in 48 minutes. Some stations are sparsely populated currently and have been constructed with an eye on the future. These include stations such as 144, 146, 147, 149 and 153.
First Published on Oct 12, 2018 04:04 pm

tags #metro #NMRC #Noida Metro #Real Estate

most popular

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.