MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

1,350 flats up for sale in Delhi, DDA to launch housing scheme 2021 on January 2

As many as 1,350 flats will be on offer under various categories at Dwarka, Jasola, Manglapuri, Rohini and Vasant Kunj.

Moneycontrol News

The Delhi Development Authority will launch its 2021 housing scheme on January 2, offering 1,350 flats for sale at Dwarka, Jasola, Manglapuri, Rohini and Vasant Kunj localities of the national capital.

The decision to launch the scheme was taken earlier this week during an online meeting of the authority chaired by Delhi Lt Governor and DDA chairman Anil Baijal.

The scheme will be launched online through newly developed AWAAS software of DDA and applications will remain active until February 16, 2021, the authority said.

A total of 215 Higher Income Group (HIG) flats near Jasola Vihar-Shaheen Bagh Metro station and 15 in Vasant Kunj; 352 Middle Income Group (MIG) flats in Dwarka Sector 19-B, 348 in Dwarka Sector 16 and 4 in Vasant Kunj; and 276 EWS flats in Dwarka’s Manglapuri, among others will be on sale.

The new AWAAS software will give an entirely new experience to applicants, who will be able to complete all the formalities for the application, payment and possession online and visit DDA only for the process of execution of conveyance deed.

Close

Related stories

The scheme is linked to the credit-linked subsidy scheme under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Housing for All (Urban).

For detailed terms and conditions, visit www.dda.org.in.

It was decided "not to have preferential location charges” for the flats, as decided earlier, DDA said.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #DDA #housing scheme 2021 #New Year #Real Estate
first published: Jan 1, 2021 09:57 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | New Year's eve celebrations to take place under tight restrictions in India; states to begin vaccine dry run on Jan 2

Coronavirus Essential | New Year's eve celebrations to take place under tight restrictions in India; states to begin vaccine dry run on Jan 2

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.