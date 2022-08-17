English
    Real estate brokers bat for uniform licence across India

    One nation, one licence will not only help realtors in India grow and expand but also help bring uniformity across all RERAs, they say.

    Souptik Datta
    Representational Image

    The National Association of Realtors (NAR) India, a real estate organisation that represents more than 50,000 property brokers nationwide, has pleaded with the federal government to provide brokers with a single licence that would enable them to operate everywhere in the country, regardless of the state in which they reside.

    Chetan Chopra, Director of North Zone told Moneycontrol, "We want one nation and one licence. For example, today from Punjab if I want to do business in Maharashtra, we have to take Maha Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) number, which adds costs to the business."

    Chopra said one nation, one licence will not only help realtors in India grow and expand but also help to bring uniformity across all RERAs in the country.

    NAR said the Central Advisory Council, which was established following the RERA Act of 2016, and is presided over by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, has sent letters to all states regarding "One Nation, One Licence" for real estate agents.

    However, the states are yet to implement the same, NAR added.
    Souptik Datta Sub Editor at Moneycontrol
    first published: Aug 17, 2022 03:35 pm
