App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Moneycontrol Pro's Introductory subscription offer: 3 years @ Rs 1999. Use code PRO3YEAR
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2020 07:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBI to set up Rs 500 cr payments infra development fund

The focus of the fund is to increase the acceptance infrastructure, both physical as well as digital modes, across the country with emphasis on tier III to tier VI centres and the northeastern states.

PTI

The Reserve Bank is setting up a Rs 500-crore payments infrastructure development fund to subsidise deployment of points of sale acceptance infrastructure with an initial corpus of Rs 250 crore. The move is part of the central bank's payment systems vision 2019-21 which envisages creating an acceptance development fund which is rechristened the payments infrastructure development fund. The fund would help subsidise deployment of points of sale machines and the related infrastructure, it said in the Financial Stability Report released on Friday.

The focus of the fund is to increase the acceptance infrastructure, both physical as well as digital modes, across the country with emphasis on tier III to tier VI centres and the northeastern states.

"The RBI has made an initial contribution of Rs 250 crore to the corpus of the fund covering half the fund and remaining contribution will be from card issuing banks and card networks operating," the central bank said.

Close
The fund will be governed through an advisory council and managed and administered by the RBI.
First Published on Jul 25, 2020 07:25 am

tags #Business #Economy #India #RBI

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.