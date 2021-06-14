MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO & get up to 50% off on select brands. Explore Now
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

RBI mulls investment in highly rated foreign corporate bonds: Report

India's foreign exchange reserves reached record $605 billion as on June 4, according to data released by the RBI on June 11.

Moneycontrol News
June 14, 2021 / 02:53 PM IST
If the plan is approved, it would be a change from the central bank's existing strategy.

If the plan is approved, it would be a change from the central bank's existing strategy.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is assessing the option of investing in top-rated foreign corporate bonds to generate higher yields.

If the plan is approved, it would be a change from the central bank's existing strategy, where it typically invests in gold and sovereign debt, Mint has reported.

"Any investment in overseas corporate debt will, however, be in all likelihood a minuscule fraction of the forex reserves the RBI holds, which may not have a major bearing on overall yields but it will be a significant milestone," a source told the publication.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Also read: Forex reserves cross record $600 billion-mark to hit new high

Close

India's foreign exchange reserves reached a record $605 billion as on June 4, according to data released by the RBI on June 11.

In its annual report for fiscal year 2020-21, the RBI said it will "continue to explore new asset classes, new jurisdictions/ markets for deployment of foreign currency assets (FCA) for portfolio diversification and in the process tap advice from external experts, if required."
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #RBI
first published: Jun 14, 2021 02:53 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.