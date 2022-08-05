RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: 10-year bond yield jumps 10 bps to 7.25% as RBI focusses on withdrawal of accommodation

RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: The central bank raised the repo rate to above pre-pandemic level and the MPC is focused on withdrawal of accommodation.
The rate-setting panel of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) hiked the key lending rate, the repo rate, by 50 basis points (bps), taking the policy rate back to the late-2019 levels. One bps is one-hundredth of a percentage point.
With the latest hike from the six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), the repo rate now stands at 5.4 per cent. Repo is the rate at which the central bank lends short-term funds to banks. Changes in this rate typically gets transmitted to the broader banking system.
Market shrugs off central bank hike as rate-sensitive stocks continue climb
-Shares of auto companies and banks either maintained their gains or climbed further after the Reserve Bank of India hiked repo rate – the rate at which RBI lends to banks – by 50 basis points to 5.40 per cent. The policy rate is the highest since August 2019.
-ICICI Bank climbed 1.5 percent, IDFC First Bank 1.4 per cent, SBI 1 per cent and Axis Bank 0.78 per cent. Nifty Bank was up 0.72 per cent. Read More Here
Indian economy showing signs of broadening; improvement in urban demand
-RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said Indian economic activity was showing signs of broadening, with high-frequency indicators suggesting improvement in urban demand. The picture for rural demand, however, is mixed.
-Capacity utilization in manufacturing sector is 75.3%, above its long-run average. This suggests need for fresh investment.Good progress of southwest monsoon, kharif sowing to support rural consumption
Another 50 basis point hike done, so what's next?
-A 50 basis point (bp) hike in repo rate shows the singular focus on inflation of the monetary policy committee (MPC). One bp is one hundredth of a percentage point. With this, the MPC has hiked the repo rate -- at which the RBI lends short term funds to banks -- by a total of 140 bps in the current rate hike cycle.The obvious question first: Why did the MPC go for a third consecutive rate hike today? Answer is simple; both the government and the monetary policy makers are puzzled by such high retail inflation that is hurting all walks of life. And that's unlikely to change in the foreseeable future.
Despite drawdown of foreign exchange reserves to limit rupee volatility, India's reserves are fourth highest in the world, announced RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
Benchmark 10-year government bond yield jumped 10 basis points to 7.25 per cent as RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said further withdrawal of monetary accommodation is warranted due to elevated inflation. The more-than-priced in 50 basis point hike in repo rate too dampened sentiment.
MPC noted CPI inflation has eased since April but remains uncomfortably high
-MPC stressed sustained high inflation can destabilise inflation expectations, harm growth in medium term
-RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said further withdrawal of monetary accommodation is warranted due to elevated inflation.
FY23 CPI inflation forecast assumes price of Indian crude oil basket at $105/barrel, announced RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
RBI retains CPI inflation forecast at 6.7% for FY23; July-September seen at 7.1%
-Household inflation expectations have eased, but remain elevated, said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
-July-September CPI inflation seen at 7.1%
-October-December CPI inflation seen at 6.4%
-January-March 2023 CPI inflation seen at 5.8%
RBI retains growth forecast for FY23 retained at 7.2%, April-June'23 at 6.7%
-RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced that the FY23 GDP growth forecast has been retained at 7.2%
-April-June GDP growth seen at 16.2%
-July-September GDP growth seen at 6.2%
-October-December GDP growth seen at 4.1%
-January-March 2023 GDP growth seen at 4.0%
RBI MPC hikes repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.4%, SDF adjusted to 5.15%
-The RBI Monetary Policy Committee hiked repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.4% and the Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) stands adjusted to 5.15%
Indian economy grappling with problem high inflation: Shaktikanta Das
-RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das is now delivering the MPC statement. Globalisation of inflation coinciding with de-globalisation of trade, he said.
-Indian economy naturally impacted by the global economic situation, added the RBI Governor
UBS sees RBI delivering 25-30 bps rate hike this week, and pausing after October
-The Reserve Bank will deliver two more rate increases with the first of 25-30 bps later this week, and then pause for data-prints on domestic inflation and the US economy, says a foreign brokerage.
-The US economy is widely feared to be headed towards a recession this year having already contracted by 0.9 per cent in the June quarter and 1.6 per cent in the previous. If an economy contracts for three consecutive quarters, then it is considered that the economy is in recession.
RBI to write explanation letter to Parliament if inflation stays above target for 3 quarters
-Barclays note suggests that Jayanth Varma - probably the most hawkish MPC member - was of the view that the MPC cannot impose unacceptable growth sacrifices in order to bring down inflation.
-Barclays note reminds us that, in the likely event that inflation stays above target for 3-consecutive quarters, the RBI will be obliged to write a letter of explanation to parliament.
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Your one-minute guide to MPC deliberations
-The rationale: There has been a lot of chatter about inflation peaking after retail inflation steadied at around 7 percent in June and the average reading for the first quarter came in below RBI estimates. However,
a) The recent inflation numbers are still way higher than the outside limit of 6 percent in RBI’s inflation targeting mandate.
b) Core inflation is sticky and even the headline number may not come down in a hurry.
Falling Treasury Bill yields indicate aggressive MPC rate hikes less likely: Experts
-Yields on Treasury Bills fell sharply on August 3, indicating that concerns of an aggressive rate hike by the Reserve Bank of India have eased, bankers and money market participants said.
-Treasury Bills, or T-Bills, are short-term debt instruments issued by the government. They are presently issued in three tenors -- 91 days, 182 days and 364 days.
-T-Bill auctions typically take place every Wednesday. Short-term money market instruments, including T-Bills, are very sensitive to the liquidity position in the banking system and rate hikes by the central bank.
Moneycontrol Poll : MPC set to hike repo rate by at least 35 bps this week
-The Reserve Bank of India’s rate-setting panel will increase the key policy rate by at least 35 basis points this week, said the majority of 15 economists who participated in a Moneycontrol poll. The Monetary Policy Committee will began its three-day meeting on August 3 and announce the outcome on August 5.
-If realised, this month's increase in the repo rate would be the third consecutive one since May. The MPC raised the policy repo rate by 90 basis points in May and June to quell inflationary pressures. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point. The repo rate, at which the RBI lends short-term funds to banks, currently stands at 4.9 percent.
Here's how to watch RBI MPC statement delivered by the central bank Governor today:
Youtube link:YouTube: http://youtu.be/2VXCSN9Ypes
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das will deliver the MPC statement today at 10 am. A post-policy press conference will be held at 12 noon
Good morning and welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of the RBI Monetary Policy today on August 5, 2022. Stay tuned for the latest news, developments, and analysis!