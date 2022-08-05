 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: 10-year bond yield jumps 10 bps to 7.25% as RBI focusses on withdrawal of accommodation

Aug 05, 2022 / 11:22 AM IST

RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: The central bank raised the repo rate to above pre-pandemic level and the MPC is focused on withdrawal of accommodation.

The rate-setting panel of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) hiked the key lending rate, the repo rate, by 50 basis points (bps), taking the policy rate back to the late-2019 levels. One bps is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

With the latest hike from the six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), the repo rate now stands at 5.4 per cent. Repo is the rate at which the central bank lends short-term funds to banks. Changes in this rate typically gets transmitted to the broader banking system.

August 05, 2022 / 11:21 AM IST

RBI Monetary Policy LIVE | Market shrugs off central bank hike as rate-sensitive stocks continue climb




-Shares of auto companies and banks either maintained their gains or climbed further after the Reserve Bank of India hiked repo rate – the rate at which RBI lends to banks – by 50 basis points to 5.40 per cent. The policy rate is the highest since August 2019.

-ICICI Bank climbed 1.5 percent, IDFC First Bank 1.4 per cent, SBI 1 per cent and Axis Bank 0.78 per cent. Nifty Bank was up 0.72 per cent. Read More Here

August 05, 2022 / 11:16 AM IST

RBI Monetary Policy LIVE | Indian economy showing signs of broadening; improvement in urban demand




-RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said Indian economic activity was showing signs of broadening, with high-frequency indicators suggesting improvement in urban demand. The picture for rural demand, however, is mixed.

-Capacity utilization in manufacturing sector is 75.3%, above its long-run average. This suggests need for fresh investment.Good progress of southwest monsoon, kharif sowing to support rural consumption

August 05, 2022 / 11:09 AM IST

RBI Monetary Policy LIVE | Another 50 basis point hike done, so what's next?



-A 50 basis point (bp) hike in repo rate shows the singular focus on inflation of the monetary policy committee (MPC). One bp is one hundredth of a percentage point. With this, the MPC has hiked the repo rate -- at which the RBI lends short term funds to banks -- by a total of 140 bps in the current rate hike cycle.The obvious question first: Why did the MPC go for a third consecutive rate hike today? Answer is simple; both the government and the monetary policy makers are puzzled by such high retail inflation that is hurting all walks of life. And that's unlikely to change in the foreseeable future.

August 05, 2022 / 11:04 AM IST

RBI Monetary Policy LIVE |

Despite drawdown of foreign exchange reserves to limit rupee volatility, India’s reserves are fourth highest in the world, announced RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

August 05, 2022 / 10:54 AM IST

RBI Monetary Policy LIVE |

Benchmark 10-year government bond yield jumped 10 basis points to 7.25 per cent as RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said further withdrawal of monetary accommodation is warranted due to elevated inflation. The more-than-priced in 50 basis point hike in repo rate too dampened sentiment.

August 05, 2022 / 10:52 AM IST

RBI Monetary Policy LIVE | MPC noted CPI inflation has eased since April but remains uncomfortably high


-MPC stressed sustained high inflation can destabilise inflation expectations, harm growth in medium term


-RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said further withdrawal of monetary accommodation is warranted due to elevated inflation.

August 05, 2022 / 10:37 AM IST

RBI Monetary Policy LIVE |

FY23 CPI inflation forecast assumes price of Indian crude oil basket at $105/barrel, announced RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

August 05, 2022 / 10:27 AM IST

RBI Monetary Policy LIVE | RBI retains CPI inflation forecast at 6.7% for FY23; July-September seen at 7.1%


-Household inflation expectations have eased, but remain elevated, said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das


-July-September CPI inflation seen at 7.1%
-October-December CPI inflation seen at 6.4%
-January-March 2023 CPI inflation seen at 5.8%



August 05, 2022 / 10:22 AM IST

RBI Monetary Policy LIVE | RBI retains growth forecast for FY23 retained at 7.2%, April-June'23 at 6.7%



-RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced that the FY23 GDP growth forecast has been retained at 7.2%


-April-June GDP growth seen at 16.2%
-July-September GDP growth seen at 6.2%
-October-December GDP growth seen at 4.1%
-January-March 2023 GDP growth seen at 4.0%

August 05, 2022 / 10:12 AM IST

RBI Monetary Policy LIVE | RBI MPC hikes repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.4%, SDF adjusted to 5.15%




-The RBI Monetary Policy Committee hiked repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.4% and the Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) stands adjusted to 5.15%