English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    RBI cancels license of New Link Overseas Finance, 19 other NBFCs surrender permits

    hose NBFC who have surrendered their licence includes Bhartiya Samruddhi Finance, VIP Finvest Consultancy, VIP Finvest Consultancy, among others.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 26, 2023 / 06:06 PM IST
    RBI

    RBI cancels license of New Link Overseas Finance, 19 other NBFCs surrender permits

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on May 26 said it has cancelled the license of New Link Overseas Finance Ltd. Further, in a separate release central bank said 19 Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFC) have surrendered their Certificate of Registration.

    The NBFCs, which surrendered their licences include Bhartiya Samruddhi Finance, VIP Finvest Consultancy and Kamdhenu Fincap among others. Out of 19 NBFCs, 13 have surrendered their licence due to exit from this business.

    While, the three NBFCs surrendered their licence as they met the criteria prescribed for unregistered Core Investment Companies (CIC) that do not require registration and entities ceasing to be a legal entity due to amalgamation/merger/dissolution/voluntary strike-off, etc, a release issued by the central bank said.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #licence cancelation #licence surrender #Reserve Bank of India
    first published: May 26, 2023 06:06 pm